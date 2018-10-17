Man killed in Coppin Heighs/Ash-Co-East Monday morning

BALTIMORE - A 24-year-old man was killed in West Baltimore's Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East neighborhood Monday morning, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Baker Street to investigate a shooting at 8:06 a.m.. There they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center but succumbed to his injury shortly after arrival.

Baltimore Homicide detectives are investigating the killing. Anyone with information should call 410-396-2100 or text 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Earlier Monday morning, Western District patrol officers headed to the 2000 block of West Saratoga Street for a shooting at 1:31 a.m., in the city's Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach neighborhood. There, police found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives learned the man was walking in the 200 block of W. Saratoga when he was approached by an unidentified suspect who withdrew a gun and began firing at him.

Citywide shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.