Man critically injured in Mill Hill shooting

BALTIMORE - A man has been critically injured after being shot multiple times in the Mill Hill neighborhood of Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the shooting just after 12:15 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds to the torso and back.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in unstable condition. This man is now the 19th person to be shot in Baltimore since Monday.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.