Man and woman killed in Federal Street shooting

WMAR - A man and a woman were shot in the 1700 block of East Federal Street, Monday afternoon.

2 people shot in a home on Federal Street. Police tell me that both of them died at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/WohNtJ9VrT — tony marsala (@tonyfromWMAR) April 16, 2018

Police responded to a call for a shooting around 4 p.m., finding two victims in a house. The victims were taken to an area hospital, where they died due to their injuries.