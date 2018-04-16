Man and woman killed in Federal Street shooting

WMAR Staff
5:31 PM, Apr 16, 2018
5:45 PM, Apr 16, 2018

WMAR - A man and a woman were shot in the 1700 block of East Federal Street, Monday afternoon. 

Police responded to a call for a shooting around 4 p.m., finding two victims in a house. The victims were taken to an area hospital, where they died due to their injuries. 

