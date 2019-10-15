Bail denied to man charged with shooting 2-year-old

BALTIMORE — "A tremendous risk to the safety of the victim and the public," said Baltimore City District Court Judge Katie O'Hara.

That's how Judge O'Hara described 33-year-old Javon Johnson, before ordering him held without bond.

In charging documents released Tuesday afternoon, a Baltimore City Police detective said 2-year-old Ka'si Gamble was in the car with his 39-year-old grandmother and two other family members, when police allege Johnson shot into the car, hitting Gamble in the stomach.

Police found three shell casings at the scene on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A witness was given a photo array and positively identified the shooter as Javon Johnson.

He's charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault and reckless endangerment.

According to online court records, Johnson has an extensive criminal history dating back to his late teens. He's been convicted of second degree assault, theft and violating probation.

Also Tuesday, a warrant was issued for a violation of probation stemming from his 2014 second degree assault conviction.

His most recent criminal case was from last November. He was charged with child abuse, assault and a deadly weapon with intent to injure. In March of this year, the case was moved to the STET docket. An independent legal expert described that as legal limbo, saying the state can put the case on hold and it usually means they aren't going to move forward with charges, but they could it they so choose.

"Domestic cases involving uncooperative family members are always challenging to pursue. In the previous case involving Mr. Javon Johnson, the witness recanted their original accusation and was unwilling to cooperate forcing our office to proceed within the legal guidelines," said Zy Richardson, Communications Director for the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City

Johnson has a violation of probation hearing scheduled for November 11 and a preliminary hearing for the 2-year-old's shooting on November 7.