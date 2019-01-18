BALTIMORE — A man who became upset about a late-night meal, returned to the Waverly restaurant where he ordered, damaging property and fighting with the owner.

Police were originally called to York Pizza, Subs and Wings in the 3400 block of Greenmount Avenue at about 12:10 a.m. Thursday. According to a police report about the incident, the man had purchased food. Upon receiving his order, he said he didn’t like it and became irate and aggressive. The owner of the restaurant and his brother offered to give the man his money back, but the angry customer didn’t care and continued to be upset, eventually having to be escorted out for drunk and disorderly behavior. By the time police arrived, the man was gone.

By about 12:35, the man had returned to the restaurant, this time with a handgun, according to the police report. Police were alerted of his return and of the discharge of a fire arm. The arriving officer saw broken cinder blocks on the floor, a neon window sign damage, the front store sign broken, and the window showing marks that it had been struck with a cinder block. A security guard told police the store owner and his brother chased the man down the street after he threw the cinder block at the store and at a Ford Explorer.

The responding officer drove a block over, to the 3400 block of Old York Road, where he found the restaurant owner and his brother fighting with the belligerent man. Injuries were sustained in the fight, though it is difficult to establish who was injured due to redactions in the police report. Charges have not currently be filed against any party, according to the report.