69-year-old woman among three shot overnight in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - Three people, including a 69-year-old woman, were shot overnight in Baltimore, police said Tuesday.

Officers in the Southeast District were called to an area hospital at about 9:50 p.m. Monday for a reported walk-in shooting victim. There, police found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The man was uncooperative with officers and did not reveal any information about the shooting.

Police believe the man may have been shot in an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Belair Road.

At about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers from the Northwest District responded to the 5300 block of Cordelia Avenue in the city's Arlington neighborhood for a reported shooting. There, police found a 69-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her lower body. She was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police responded to another walk-in shooting victim, this one at a Baltimore County hospital, at 3:13 a.m. At the hospital, officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his back. The man was "very uncooperative with investigators and refused to answer any questions," police said.

Investigators believe he was shot in the same incident as the woman, in the 5300 block of Cordelia Avenue.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating these incidents. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.