Woman struck in hit-and-run accident in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. - A woman was struck in a hit-and-run accident while trying to cross a road in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the intersection of Mountain Road and Ritchie Highway on a report of a pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run. Early investigations show the woman tried to cross Mountain Road when a vehicle heading west on the road struck her. The car didn't stop and was last seen turning onto Ritchie Highway.

The woman was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

The car was described as a silver or gray Honda Civic, likely model year 2009-2011, with possible front end damage.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver can contact police at 410-222-6135 or use the 24-hour anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.