Pizza Boli's employee punched in the face, robbed while making delivery

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Three men are wanted by police after a pizza delivery driver says he was punched in the face and robbed.

The Pizza Boli's employee was making a delivery in the 5300 block of Wasena Avenue when he was approached by three men. One took out a gun and demanded cash, another punched him in the face.

The driver gave the money and the men ran away; police were unable to find the men after searching the area. The delivery driver said all the men were wearing ski masks at the time of the robbery and assault.

The man works for the Pizza Boli's at 5317 Ritchie Highway.