Man robs robs Royal Farms for cigarettes

WMAR Staff
11:50 AM, Jun 18, 2018

Open pack of tobacco filled Cigarettes

Douglas Sacha

GLEN BURNIE, Md. - A man robbed a Royal Farms Store, demanding only cigarettes, early Saturday morning.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to the Royal Farms at 7201 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in Glen Burnie for a reported robbery. A store clerk said a man entered, showed a handgun, and demanded cigarettes. The clerk complied and the man fled. Police did not find him after canvasing the area. 

The robber was described as a black man of about average height, with an athletic build and light skin. He was last seen wearing light colored clothing. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top