Where to find a free Rapid At-Home COVID test kit in Baltimore County

28 locations starting Jan. 10
AP
In this undated photo provided by Ellume the use of an at home self-administered rapid coronavirus test developed by Australian manufacturer Ellume is demonstrated. (Ellume via AP)
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jan 07, 2022
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County on Friday released a list of when and where residents can pick up a free Rapid At-Home COVID test kit.

The earliest date available is January 10, starting at 1pm at the Catonsville Senior Center on Rolling Road.

Here is a list of more dates, locations and times.

Date

DateTimeLocationType
Monday,
1/10/22		1 p.m. until supplies lastCatonsville Senior Center, 501 Rolling Rd., Catonsville, MD 21228Drive Thru
Tuesday,
1/11/22		1 p.m. until supplies lastBaltimore County Career Center - Eastpoint Mall, 7930 Eastern Avenue
Baltimore, Maryland 21224		Drive Thru
Wednesday,
1/12/22		1 p.m. until supplies lastFleming Senior Center, 641 Main St, Dundalk MD 21222Walk Up
Wednesday,
1/12/22		 9.a.m. until supplies lastBaltimore County Career Center - Liberty3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133Walk Up
Wednesday, 1/12/224 p.m. until supplies lastDundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222Drive Thru and Walk Up
Thursday, 1/13/229 a.m. until supplies lastJacksonville Senior Center, 3605 Sweet Air Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131Drive Thru
Friday, 1/14/229 a.m. until supplies lastBykota Senior Center,
611 Central Avenue, Towson, MD 21204		Drive Thru
Friday, 1/14/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Road Pikesville, MD 21208Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Arbutus Branch, 855 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus, MD 21227Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Catonsville Branch, 1100 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Cockeysville Branch, 9833 Greenside Drive
Cockeysville, MD 21030		Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Boulevard Essex, MD 21221Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Hereford Branch, 16940 York Road Hereford, MD 21111Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Lansdowne Branch, 500 Third Avenue Lansdowne, MD 21227Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Loch Raven Branch, 1046 Taylor Avenue
Towson, MD 21286		Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL North Point Branch,1716 Merritt Boulevard
Dundalk, MD 21222		Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL  Owings Mills Branch,10302 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD 21117Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Parkville-Carney Branch, 9509 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234		Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Perry Hall Branch, 9685 Honeygo Boulevard
Perry Hall, MD 21128		Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Road
Reisterstown, MD 21136		Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Rosedale Branch, 6105 Kenwood Avenue Rosedale, MD 21237Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Sollers Point Branch, 323 Sollers Point Road Dundalk, MD 21222Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Towson Branch, 320 York Road Towson, MD 21204Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL White Marsh Branch, 8133 Sandpiper Circle
Baltimore, MD 21236		Walk Up
Saturday, 1/15/229 a.m. until supplies lastBCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Drive
Woodlawn, MD 21207		Walk Up
Sunday, 1/16/221 p.m. until supplies lastNorthwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117Drive Thru
Sunday, 1/16/221 p.m. until supplies lastEastern Regional Park, 11723 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220Drive Thru

The County also has four free public testing locations that are open by appointment only, during the following hours starting January 10.

  • Former Sears Automotive Center at White Marsh Mall (Lower Level) (8200 Perry Hall Blvd, White Marsh, 21236)

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

  • Liberty Family Resource Center (3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown, 21133)

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

  • Drumcastle Government Center (6401 York Road, Towson, 21212)

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

  • Dundalk Health Center (7700 Dunmanway, Dundalk, 21222)

Wednesdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

