Where to find a free Rapid At-Home COVID test kit in Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County on Friday released a list of when and where residents can pick up a free Rapid At-Home COVID test kit.
The earliest date available is January 10, starting at 1pm at the Catonsville Senior Center on Rolling Road.
Here is a list of more dates, locations and times.
Date
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Type
|Monday,
1/10/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Catonsville Senior Center, 501 Rolling Rd., Catonsville, MD 21228
|Drive Thru
|Tuesday,
1/11/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Baltimore County Career Center - Eastpoint Mall, 7930 Eastern Avenue
Baltimore, Maryland 21224
|Drive Thru
|Wednesday,
1/12/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main St, Dundalk MD 21222
|Walk Up
|Wednesday,
1/12/22
|9.a.m. until supplies last
|Baltimore County Career Center - Liberty3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133
|Walk Up
|Wednesday, 1/12/22
|4 p.m. until supplies last
|Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222
|Drive Thru and Walk Up
|Thursday, 1/13/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|Jacksonville Senior Center, 3605 Sweet Air Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131
|Drive Thru
|Friday, 1/14/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|Bykota Senior Center,
611 Central Avenue, Towson, MD 21204
|Drive Thru
|Friday, 1/14/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Road Pikesville, MD 21208
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Arbutus Branch, 855 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus, MD 21227
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Catonsville Branch, 1100 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Cockeysville Branch, 9833 Greenside Drive
Cockeysville, MD 21030
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Boulevard Essex, MD 21221
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Hereford Branch, 16940 York Road Hereford, MD 21111
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Lansdowne Branch, 500 Third Avenue Lansdowne, MD 21227
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Loch Raven Branch, 1046 Taylor Avenue
Towson, MD 21286
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL North Point Branch,1716 Merritt Boulevard
Dundalk, MD 21222
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Owings Mills Branch,10302 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD 21117
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Parkville-Carney Branch, 9509 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Perry Hall Branch, 9685 Honeygo Boulevard
Perry Hall, MD 21128
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Road
Reisterstown, MD 21136
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Rosedale Branch, 6105 Kenwood Avenue Rosedale, MD 21237
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Sollers Point Branch, 323 Sollers Point Road Dundalk, MD 21222
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Towson Branch, 320 York Road Towson, MD 21204
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL White Marsh Branch, 8133 Sandpiper Circle
Baltimore, MD 21236
|Walk Up
|Saturday, 1/15/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Drive
Woodlawn, MD 21207
|Walk Up
|Sunday, 1/16/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
|Drive Thru
|Sunday, 1/16/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Eastern Regional Park, 11723 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220
|Drive Thru
The County also has four free public testing locations that are open by appointment only, during the following hours starting January 10.
- Former Sears Automotive Center at White Marsh Mall (Lower Level) (8200 Perry Hall Blvd, White Marsh, 21236)
Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Liberty Family Resource Center (3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown, 21133)
Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Drumcastle Government Center (6401 York Road, Towson, 21212)
Tuesdays and Thursdays: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Dundalk Health Center (7700 Dunmanway, Dundalk, 21222)
Wednesdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.