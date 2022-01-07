Where to find a free Rapid At-Home COVID test kit in Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County on Friday released a list of when and where residents can pick up a free Rapid At-Home COVID test kit.

The earliest date available is January 10, starting at 1pm at the Catonsville Senior Center on Rolling Road.

Here is a list of more dates, locations and times.

Date



Date Time Location Type Monday,

1/10/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Catonsville Senior Center, 501 Rolling Rd., Catonsville, MD 21228 Drive Thru Tuesday,

1/11/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Baltimore County Career Center - Eastpoint Mall, 7930 Eastern Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland 21224 Drive Thru Wednesday,

1/12/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main St, Dundalk MD 21222 Walk Up Wednesday,

1/12/22 9.a.m. until supplies last Baltimore County Career Center - Liberty3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133 Walk Up Wednesday, 1/12/22 4 p.m. until supplies last Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222 Drive Thru and Walk Up Thursday, 1/13/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Jacksonville Senior Center, 3605 Sweet Air Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131 Drive Thru Friday, 1/14/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Bykota Senior Center,

611 Central Avenue, Towson, MD 21204 Drive Thru Friday, 1/14/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Road Pikesville, MD 21208 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Arbutus Branch, 855 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus, MD 21227 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Catonsville Branch, 1100 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Cockeysville Branch, 9833 Greenside Drive

Cockeysville, MD 21030 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Boulevard Essex, MD 21221 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Hereford Branch, 16940 York Road Hereford, MD 21111 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Lansdowne Branch, 500 Third Avenue Lansdowne, MD 21227 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Loch Raven Branch, 1046 Taylor Avenue

Towson, MD 21286 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL North Point Branch,1716 Merritt Boulevard

Dundalk, MD 21222 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Owings Mills Branch,10302 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD 21117 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Parkville-Carney Branch, 9509 Harford Road

Parkville, MD 21234 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Perry Hall Branch, 9685 Honeygo Boulevard

Perry Hall, MD 21128 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Road

Reisterstown, MD 21136 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Rosedale Branch, 6105 Kenwood Avenue Rosedale, MD 21237 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Sollers Point Branch, 323 Sollers Point Road Dundalk, MD 21222 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Towson Branch, 320 York Road Towson, MD 21204 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL White Marsh Branch, 8133 Sandpiper Circle

Baltimore, MD 21236 Walk Up Saturday, 1/15/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Drive

Woodlawn, MD 21207 Walk Up Sunday, 1/16/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Drive Thru Sunday, 1/16/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Eastern Regional Park, 11723 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Drive Thru

The County also has four free public testing locations that are open by appointment only, during the following hours starting January 10.

Former Sears Automotive Center at White Marsh Mall (Lower Level) (8200 Perry Hall Blvd, White Marsh, 21236)

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Liberty Family Resource Center (3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown, 21133)

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Drumcastle Government Center (6401 York Road, Towson, 21212)

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dundalk Health Center (7700 Dunmanway, Dundalk, 21222)