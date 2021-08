ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by the United States Congress and went into law on March 11.

Maryland was allocated approximately $3.7 billion to go towards COVID-19 recovery.

The State General Assembly and Governor Hogan later made an agreement on how the money would be spent.

From small businesses to renters assistance, here is a detailed report released by the state as required by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.