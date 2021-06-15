Where does your county stand for the lifting of Maryland's COVID-19 State of Emergency

Governor Hogan announced on Tuesday that after one year, three months and ten days, he has decided to lift Maryland's COVID-19 State of Emergency.

All emergency orders will officially come to an end on July 1.

RELATED: After 1 year, 3 months and 10 days, Gov. Hogan to lift Maryland's COVID-19 State of Emergency

Here's where each county stands:

Anne Arundel County:

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed Bill 55-21 into law, providing restaurants continued outdoor dining privileges through Nov. 1, 2021, and then signed an executive order officially terminating the County’s State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the bill and executive order went into effect upon signature. County Executive Pittman issued the following statement:

“Signing Bill 55-21 supports our local business owners as they continue recovering from the economic impacts of the pandemic. I want to thank the County Council for coming together through bipartisan compromise with my administration, so that we could focus on giving our businesses the tools they need to thrive.

With the protections put in place with this bill, I was able to sign Executive Order Number 49, which ends Anne Arundel County's state of emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the emergency order has ended, COVID has not. We are seeing the work of the vaccines in our low case and hospitalization rates - the numbers give us hope that the pandemic is truly coming to an end. But we must finish this fight strong, and we must see a summer surge in vaccinations to prevent a fall surge in cases to end this pandemic.”

Baltimore City:

“The Mayor will evaluate the latest vaccination efforts with Commissioner Dzirasa and deliver a path forward during the weekly COVID-19 press conference tomorrow at noon.”

Baltimore County:

State of Emergency will be lifted on July 9

Carroll County:

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted in September to follow Governor Hogan’s COVID-19 related Executive Orders unless it is decided otherwise.

Howard County

"Howard County continues to lead the state in our vaccination effors with more than 70% of our residents 12+ fully vaccinated.

We will follow the Governors relaxing of the mask mandate, and no longer require mask to be worn in hospitals , on public transit, or in schools.

However, we fully support the discretion of private businesses and organizations to require masks as they see fit. I encourage our residents , who haven't already, to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protectt yourself and your loved ones. We are still under our local state of emergency and are currently discussing whether we will lift it to align with the Governor's lifting."

We will update as more counties come in.