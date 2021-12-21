When and where you can get a free At-Home COVID-19 test kit in Anne Arundel Co.

HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County officials on Tuesday announced plans to hand out 100,000 free at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits.

The tests will be distributed on a first come - first serve basis, while supplies last.

There is a limit of three kits per household. Each contains one test.

Here is a list of when and where you can get yours.

Annapolis Exchange , 1955 Annapolis Exchange, Annapolis . Kits will be available for pickup Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 8am-11am. Kits will not be distributed on Friday, Dec. 24.

, . Kits will be available for pickup Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 8am-11am. Kits will not be distributed on Friday, Dec. 24. Baymeadow parking lot , 6701 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie . Kits will be available for pickup Tuesdays/Thursdays from 8am-11AM.

, . Kits will be available for pickup Tuesdays/Thursdays from 8am-11AM. Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel , 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover . Kits will be distributed from 12noon - 5pm starting Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 24, while supplies last. Operations will resume on Monday, Dec. 27, with the intention of running through Thursday, Dec. 30. Residents can enter using the outside ramp to the event center located on the Hotel side of the building.

, . Kits will be distributed from 12noon - 5pm starting Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 24, while supplies last. Operations will resume on Monday, Dec. 27, with the intention of running through Thursday, Dec. 30. Residents can enter using the outside ramp to the event center located on the Hotel side of the building. Westfield Annapolis , 2002 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis . Kits will be available beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

, . Kits will be available beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Arundel Mills , 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover . Kits may be picked up at guest services or the mall office.

, . Kits may be picked up at guest services or the mall office. Anne Arundel County Public Libraries . Kits will be distributed at all locations during operating hours.

. Kits will be distributed at all locations during operating hours. Anne Arundel County Fire Department . Kits will be distributed from 10am-6pm starting Tuesday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Dec. 23.

. Kits will be distributed from 10am-6pm starting Tuesday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Dec. 23. Anne Arundel County Police Department . Kits will be distributed from 11am-6pm on Tuesday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 23.

. Kits will be distributed from 11am-6pm on Tuesday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 23. Anne Arundel County government offices. Kits will be distributed at building security desks from 12pm-4pm on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and 9am-4pm Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Thursday, Dec. 23.

Fire Department Locations:

Fire Station 33, 15 Central Ave., Glen Burnie

Fire Station 3, 3123 Riva Rd, Riva

Fire Station 12, 161 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

Fire Station 27,3498 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel

Police Department Locations:

Northern District Police Station, 939 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

Southern District Police Station 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Eastern District Police Station, 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena

Western District Police Station, 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

County Government Office Locations: