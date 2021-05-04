Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies across Maryland accepting walk-in vaccine appointments

BALTIMORE — All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across Maryland are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments while supplies last.

If you prefer to make an appointment, they can still be made at Walmart by clicking here or Sam's Club here.

Walmart locations are open 7-days a week. Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays.

Each are offering Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

You do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to receive a vaccine there.

As for Walmart and Sam’s Club employees, the company is not mandating a vaccine but is offering two-hours paid time to get one regardless of where.

Associates are also allowed to make an appointment at their store to receive their vaccination during their shift.

