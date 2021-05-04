Watch
NewsIn Focus: Coronavirus

Actions

Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies across Maryland accepting walk-in vaccine appointments

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Walmart and Sam's Club will require face masks in stores starting July 20
Posted at 11:50 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 11:50:26-04

BALTIMORE — All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across Maryland are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments while supplies last.

If you prefer to make an appointment, they can still be made at Walmart by clicking here or Sam's Club here.

Walmart locations are open 7-days a week. Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays.

Each are offering Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

You do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to receive a vaccine there.

As for Walmart and Sam’s Club employees, the company is not mandating a vaccine but is offering two-hours paid time to get one regardless of where.

Associates are also allowed to make an appointment at their store to receive their vaccination during their shift.

    Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    Rebound 3.jpeg

    An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

    2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020