Vaccine hesitancy among parents

BALTIMORE-- — A recent study suggests parents are mixed when it comes to getting their kids vaccinated.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 29 percent of parents would let their child get vaccinated right away.

Most say they would wait and see what the effects were like.

15 percent said only if required and 19 percent said they'd never let their child get vaccinated.

This lines up with how adults felt about the vaccine for themselves.

If your child is eligible for the vaccine, but they're hesitant to get it a doctor we spoke with says it's important to have a conversation with your kid about those concerns.

From her own experience with her 18-year-old daughter, she says it's best to keep things short and to the point.

“I learned that they usually don’t like long explanations," said Dr. Miguela Caniza at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Kind of remove all the technical stuff and just be very simple with it. And maybe appeal also to their emotions, because we are all emotional people and especially teenagers. “

She also says make sure you’re not dismissing any of their concerns.

If there is something you don’t know the answer to reach out to your pediatrician.

It's also important to note the Pfizer clinical trials have seen the same vaccine side effects as adults.

Things like a sore arm, body aches, chills, fever all things that only last about a day.