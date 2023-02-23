State Center COVID testing, vaccine site in Baltimore closing Saturday

BALTIMORE — Another state run COVID-19 testing and vaccination site is winding down.

On Wednesday Maryland Health officials announced a closing date for the State Center location on W. Preston Street in Baltimore.

February 25 will mark the last day for the site, after being in operation for more than 16 months.

It took over for the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital in November 2021, and has since completed more than 40,000 COVID tests and 12,000 vaccinations.

The decision to close was made in part due to the federal Public Health Emergency coming to an end in May.

Additionally, COVID related hospitalizations are currently down nearly 50 percent since January.

Ton find an open vaccination site, click here.

