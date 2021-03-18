Several workers isolated following COVID-19 outbreak at two Baltimore DPW facilities

BALTIMORE — Ten employees at two different Baltimore City DPW facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first outbreak happened at the Westside Water Maintenance facility on Washington Boulevard.
Six workers there tested positive forcing the facility to temporarily close.
Then four more cases were confirmed at the Kane Street sanitation yard.
A spokesperson says contact tracing has been completed, and that everyone affected has been required to self-isolate.
On Friday, DPW sent the following statement to WMAR-2 News:
Currently, operations are fine and ongoing, but despite the positive outlook, we are keenly aware that the pandemic is not over yet and we closely monitor conditions at all facilities because we understand how quickly this virus can spread.
The Department of Public Works ensures all employees are provided the proper personal protection equipment (PPE) every day.
DPW is actively encouraging employees to register to be vaccinated and Acting Director Garbark personally lobbied on behalf of DPW staff in the city’s continuity of government operations. However, legally, DPW is not allowed to ask if employees have been vaccinated.