Several workers isolated following COVID-19 outbreak at two Baltimore DPW facilities

BALTIMORE — Ten employees at two different Baltimore City DPW facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first outbreak happened at the Westside Water Maintenance facility on Washington Boulevard.

Six workers there tested positive forcing the facility to temporarily close.

Then four more cases were confirmed at the Kane Street sanitation yard.

A spokesperson says contact tracing has been completed, and that everyone affected has been required to self-isolate.

On Friday, DPW sent the following statement to WMAR-2 News: