Route One Apparel donates $10k to local restaurants

BALTIMORE, md. — Route One Apparel has contributed $10,000 to Baltimore-area restaurants impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Since January, Route One Apparel has purchased $1,000 in gift cards from 10 local restaurants whose operations have been affected by Baltimore City and/or State restrictions during the pandemic. The gift cards were given away to Route One Apparel’s social media followers to encourage their support.

The ten restaurants included:



Aldo’s Italian Restaurant, sponsored by F45 Training Timonium

Pinch Dumplings

Pierpoint Restaurant

Hull Street Blues Café

Mt. Washington Tavern

Mama’s on the Half Shell

Don’t Know Tavern

Barracuda’s Locust Point Tavern

Pickles Pub

Attman’s Deli, sponsored by Second Chance Addiction Care

“We know the pandemic has been devastating to Baltimore City’s restaurants, and like everyone else who has resources to offer, we want to make sure we’re doing our part to support their survival until restrictions ease,” said Ali von Paris, CEO and founder. “We asked our social media followers to nominate their favorite local restaurants and we received an overwhelming response, which shows just how much these small businesses mean to the community. We hope by purchasing and giving away these gift cards, we’ll encourage more people to support their local restaurants as much as possible.”