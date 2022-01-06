Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Ripken Stadium to host drive-thru COVID-19 testing

items.[0].image.alt
WMAR File
Ripken Stadium.jpg
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 11:40:20-05

ABERDEEN, Md. — Starting January 10, Ripken Stadium will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing to residents two and older.

Testing will run Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the stadium parking lot located at 873 Long Drive in Aberdeen.

Those showing up will receive two tests, a rapid antigen that provides results in 15 minutes and PCR that is tested in a lab with results emailed in 24-48 hours.

It's recommended that you not eat, drink, smoke, chew gum, or use mouth of nasal products30 minutes prior to testing.

Although, tests will be given at no out-of-pocket cost, you are asked to bring either an insurance card, and/or government ID if uninsured.

Registration is not required and individuals do not need to be a Harford County Resident to receive a test. Wait times may vary.

In the case of inclement weather, the testing site will operate on the same schedule as Harford County Public Schools.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019