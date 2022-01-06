Ripken Stadium to host drive-thru COVID-19 testing

ABERDEEN, Md. — Starting January 10, Ripken Stadium will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing to residents two and older.

Testing will run Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the stadium parking lot located at 873 Long Drive in Aberdeen.

Those showing up will receive two tests, a rapid antigen that provides results in 15 minutes and PCR that is tested in a lab with results emailed in 24-48 hours.

It's recommended that you not eat, drink, smoke, chew gum, or use mouth of nasal products30 minutes prior to testing.

Although, tests will be given at no out-of-pocket cost, you are asked to bring either an insurance card, and/or government ID if uninsured.

Registration is not required and individuals do not need to be a Harford County Resident to receive a test. Wait times may vary.

In the case of inclement weather, the testing site will operate on the same schedule as Harford County Public Schools.