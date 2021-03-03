Menu

Report shows major decline in COVID-19 nursing home cases

Posted at 9:55 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 09:58:34-05

WASHINGTON — Nursing homes throughout the country are seeing the lowest rate of new COVID cases since last year's peak.

The report comes from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), which represents more than 14,000 facilities that are home to five million residents nationwide.

Since December 20, nursing homes have seen an 82 percent decline in new cases and a 63 percent decline in deaths.

Officials say the trends indicate the effectiveness of vaccines.

“We still have a long road ahead, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging and a major morale booster for frontline caregivers who have been working tirelessly every day for a year to protect our residents,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “This new data showcases just how important it is for nursing homes residents and staff, as well as the general public, to get the vaccine because it is clearly working.”

