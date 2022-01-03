Proof of COVID vaccine or negative test required for UMD fans at indoor sporting events

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Beginning January 9, the University of Maryland will require everyone 12 and older attending indoor sporting events to provide proof of vaccination.

Unvaccinated fans have the option to instead provide a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the game.

Anyone under age 12 is not required to provide any proof.

UMD students are already required to be vaccinated, and do not have to provide additional proof of vaccination.

An indoor mask mandate also remains in effect, while concessions continue to be closed through January 8.

Below are the types of proof required prior to entry into the Xfinity Center, including men and women's basketball games.