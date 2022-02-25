Prince George's, Montgomery County lift indoor mask mandates

BALTIMORE — Prince George’s County is lifting its indoor public mask mandate on February 28.

The news comes a day after Baltimore City said they would lift their indoor masking requirements effective March 1.

Montgomery County terminated their mask regulations on February 22.

The three jurisdictions were the last three holdouts in Maryland.

Prince George’s County is currently the only jurisdiction in Maryland still in the moderate range of transmission, as defined by the CDC.

As of Friday, the County has a weekly case rate of 44.98 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 2.29 percent. Just two weeks ago, the weekly case rate was 104.3 cases per 100,000 residents, and the positivity rate was 5.16 percent.

The indoor mask mandates are still in effect in all jurisdictions when aboard public transportation.

Mask policies also still apply in schools, until a committee decides Friday afternoon on whether to officially lift them. Even then, local school systems will have final say. In the case of Baltimore City and Montgomery and Prince George's Counties, masks for now will be required in schools regardless of the committee's decision.

