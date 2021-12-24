Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks tests positive for COVID-19

LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Friday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

She becomes the latest leader in Maryland to become infected, amid a new surge in cases.

Earlier this week, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Governor Larry Hogan also announced they had the virus.

Alsobrooks says she feels fine at the moment and plans to celebrate Christmas with her family virtually.

Here is her full statement.

“To be safe as my family is preparing for the Christmas holiday this weekend, I took an at-home COVID test and then a rapid test this morning. Both of those tests came back positive. I am currently isolating at home while awaiting the results of a PCR test. I feel fine and am only experiencing mild symptoms, thanks to being vaccinated and boosted. To keep my parents and family safe, we have canceled Christmas dinner at my house and will be gathering virtually this year. I want to again remind Prince Georgians to please be cautious with family gatherings this year, and if you have not been vaccinated or boosted yet, please make a plan to do so as soon as you can.”

As of Friday — 1,505 people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19. The current positivity rate in Maryland sits at 12.8 percent.

The numbers have forced hospitals to cancel some non-urgent surgeries and transfer some patients to alternate care sites.

Some jurisdictions such as Howard County have decided to bring back indoor masking requirements, while others such as Annapolis have declared a state of emergency.