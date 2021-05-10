Novavax completes pre-clinical study combining COVID-19, flu vaccines

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Gaithersburg based Novavax on Monday released results of a pre-clinical study which combined their flu vaccine (NanoFlu) with their not yet approved COVID-19 vaccine candidate (NVX-CoV2373).

Results from the pre-clinical study reportedly showed two doses of the combination vaccine induced functional influenza and COVID antibodies in ferrets and hamsters -- starting two weeks after a first dose.

Human ACE2 receptor inhibiting antibody levels responded similarly.

Actual clinical studies of the combination vaccine are expected to begin by the end of the year, according to the company.

"Despite low rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, influenza remains a significant risk to global public health and the need for versatile, more effective vaccines is as important as ever, including against the flu. This study's results build on our success to-date with NVX-CoV2373, and with NanoFlu, which successfully achieved all of its objectives in a pivotal Phase 3 trial announced last year," said Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, Novavax. "We believe that this novel combination vaccine candidate, which leverages Novavax' technology platform and Matrix-M™ adjuvant, could be an important future tool in the long-term fight against both of these harmful respiratory viruses."

