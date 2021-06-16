Mayor to lift Baltimore City's mask mandate, local state of emergency on July 1

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday said he would lift the city's mask mandate and local state of emergency come July 1.

The move comes a day after Governor Larry Hogan announced his intention to lift the state's emergency order.

Scott had previously refused to lift mask mandates within city limits unless and until 65 percent of its residents were vaccinated.

As of Wednesday morning, the city remains well below that number.