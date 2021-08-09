Masks to be required inside Maryland Courthouses beginning Aug. 9

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Starting August 9 anyone age two and older will be required to wear a mask inside Maryland courthouses regardless of vaccination status.

"The new CDC protocols include wearing masks indoors outside of the home, regardless of vaccination status, in counties of “substantial” or “high” transmission levels, the Judiciary is adhering to these measures to ensure that we continue to protect, as much as possible, the health and safety of all who use the courts and court services, as well as the judges and Judiciary personnel," Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera wrote in an administrative order.

After largely shutting down during the pandemic, the courts became fully operational April 26 with the resumption of jury trials.