Maryland’s daily COVID-19 case rate is lowest among the 50 states

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Brown School of Public Health rates Maryland’s daily COVID-19 case rate (73.9 per 100,000 people) as the lowest among the 50 states.

Overall, the positivity rate in the state is sixth lowest in the country, according Governor Larry Hogan's Office.

In the past few weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined by 35 percent in Maryland. Just over the last 24 hours, hospitalizations have fallen by 127.

CDC data says 94.3 of adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 70 percent of eligible seniors have received their booster shot.