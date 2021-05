ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's 2.23 percent seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate has reached its lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

At 6.21 cases per 100,000 residents, that is the lowest mark since July 1, 2020.

Current hospitalizations are below 600, down more than half over the last month.

Right now, two-thirds of adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, outpacing the national rate of 59.8 percent.