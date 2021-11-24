Maryland to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Soon Maryland residents may not have to wait long periods of time at a clinic or doctors office to get tested for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Health announced a program where 500,000 Abbott BinaxNOW Ag At-Home COVID-19 test kits would be released to the public free of charge.

Some counties including Caroline and Prince George's have already distributed the tests to public libraries to be given away.

Each kit contains two COVID-19 tests approved to be used by one person, 36 hours apart and within three days of each other.

The tests are self-administered, and results are available in 15 minutes.

Those testing positive for COVID-19 should consider themselves infectious, notify their contacts, and seek further medical advice.

Anyone taking a test at home is encouraged to report their results to the state by calling 1-855-634-6829.

Those who test negative should confirm the result by using the second test in the kit at least 36 hours after the first test.

In the coming weeks local health departments will make announcements of where you can find a kit.

