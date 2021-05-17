Watch
Maryland reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020

Posted at 10:54 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 10:54:54-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland on Monday reported 212 new COVID-19 cases, which according to the state health department is the lowest number since March 30 of last year.

At 6.65 cases per 100,000 residents, that is the lowest mark since July 6, 2020.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate is at 2.51 percent—the lowest level since September 24.

Current hospitalizations are at 613 down more than 50 percent since April.

Right now, 66.5 percent of adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

