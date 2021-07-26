Maryland ranks nursing homes with best and worst staff vaccination rates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health on Monday released lists ranking the best and worst nursing homes in the state when it comes to vaccinating their staff.
Each list is based on the rate of staff at each location that's received at least one COVID-19 shot.
As of July 21, there have been 33,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland congregate facilities including 3,552 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.
Four facilities have reached 100 percent and are tied at number one.
1. Kensington Healthcare Center = 100 percent
Manor Care Health Services - Chevy Chase = 100 percent
Crescent Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 100 percent
Maryland Baptist Aged Home = 100 Percent
The 31 other facilities listed below round out the top 10, with the lowest reaching 90 percent.
2. Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center = 98 Percent
Edenwald Retirement Community = 98 Percent
3. Maplewood Park Place = 97 percent
Autumn Lake Healthcare At Cherry Lane = 97 percent
4. Rockville Nursing Home = 96 percent
Vantage House = 96 percent
5. Bethesda Health And Rehabilitation = 95 percent
6. The Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant = 94 percent
Post-Acute Care Center = 94 percent
Bedford Court Healthcare Center = 94 percent
Carriage Hill Bethesda = 94 percent
7. Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center = 93 percent
Ingleside at King Farm = 93 percent
North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center = 93 percent
Manor Care Health Services - Potomac = 93 percent
Shady Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 93 percent
Carroll Lutheran Village = 93 percent
8. Layhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 92 percent
Forestville Healthcare Center = 92 percent
Wilson Health Care Center = 92 percent
Bel Pre Healthcare Center = 92 percent
9. Manor Care Health Services - Ruxton = 91 percent
Arcola Health And Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent
South River Healthcare Center = 91 percent
Sligo Creek Center = 91 percent
10. Manor Care Health Services - Largo = 90 percent
Manor Care Health Services - Bethesda = 90 percent
Autumn Ridge At North Oaks = 90 percent
Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center = 90 percent
Summit Park Health And Rehabilitation Center = 90 percent
Glen Meadows Retirement Community = 90 percent
This next group of facilities are those who the numbers indicate haven't been quite as efficient in getting staff vaccinated.
The list is ranked by one being the lowest and 10 being the highest.
- Cumberland Healthcare Center = 41 percent
- Sterling Care at Frostburg Village = 44 percent
- The Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Stadium Place = 45 percent
- Dennett Road Manor = 46 percent
- Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 48 percent
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods = 48 percent
6. Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health = 49 percent
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton = 49 percent
Coffman Nursing Home = 49 percent
7. Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 51 percent
Calvert County Nursing Center = 51 Percent
8. St. Joseph's Ministries = 54 Percent
9. Crofton Convalescent Center = 55 Percent
10. Future Care Sandtown-Winchester = 56 Percent
Williamsport Nursing Home = 56 Percent
The state says this next list of 26 facilities never submitted any vaccination data to the Department of Health.
Heritage Harbour Health and Rehabilitation Center
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Pikesville
Chestnut Green Health Center Blakehurst
Holly Hill Healthcare Center
Maria Health Care Center Inc.
Maryland Masonic Homes Ltd.
Patapsco Valley Center
Powerback Rehabilitation Brightwood Campus
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Alice Manor
Caton Manor
Manor Care Health Services - Roland Park
Northwest Healthcare Center
Copper Ridge
Fairhaven Inc.
Westminster Healthcare Center
Laurelwood Healthcare Center
Ellicott City Healthcare Center
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown
Althea Woodland Nursing Home
Manor Care Health Services - Wheaton
Regency Care Of Silver Spring Llc.
Villa Rosa Nursing And Rehabilitation Llc.
Bayleigh Chase Inc.
Peak Healthcare at The Pines
Anchorage Healthcare Center
Snow Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center