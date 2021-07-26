Maryland ranks nursing homes with best and worst staff vaccination rates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health on Monday released lists ranking the best and worst nursing homes in the state when it comes to vaccinating their staff.

Each list is based on the rate of staff at each location that's received at least one COVID-19 shot.

As of July 21, there have been 33,131 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland congregate facilities including 3,552 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Four facilities have reached 100 percent and are tied at number one.

1. Kensington Healthcare Center = 100 percent

Manor Care Health Services - Chevy Chase = 100 percent

Crescent Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 100 percent

Maryland Baptist Aged Home = 100 Percent

The 31 other facilities listed below round out the top 10, with the lowest reaching 90 percent.

2. Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center = 98 Percent

Edenwald Retirement Community = 98 Percent

3. Maplewood Park Place = 97 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare At Cherry Lane = 97 percent

4. Rockville Nursing Home = 96 percent

Vantage House = 96 percent

5. Bethesda Health And Rehabilitation = 95 percent

6. The Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant = 94 percent

Post-Acute Care Center = 94 percent

Bedford Court Healthcare Center = 94 percent

Carriage Hill Bethesda = 94 percent

7. Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center = 93 percent

Ingleside at King Farm = 93 percent

North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center = 93 percent

Manor Care Health Services - Potomac = 93 percent

Shady Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 93 percent

Carroll Lutheran Village = 93 percent

8. Layhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 92 percent

Forestville Healthcare Center = 92 percent

Wilson Health Care Center = 92 percent

Bel Pre Healthcare Center = 92 percent

9. Manor Care Health Services - Ruxton = 91 percent

Arcola Health And Rehabilitation Center = 91 percent

South River Healthcare Center = 91 percent

Sligo Creek Center = 91 percent

10. Manor Care Health Services - Largo = 90 percent

Manor Care Health Services - Bethesda = 90 percent

Autumn Ridge At North Oaks = 90 percent

Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center = 90 percent

Summit Park Health And Rehabilitation Center = 90 percent

Glen Meadows Retirement Community = 90 percent

This next group of facilities are those who the numbers indicate haven't been quite as efficient in getting staff vaccinated.

The list is ranked by one being the lowest and 10 being the highest.

Cumberland Healthcare Center = 41 percent Sterling Care at Frostburg Village = 44 percent The Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Stadium Place = 45 percent Dennett Road Manor = 46 percent Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 48 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods = 48 percent

6. Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health = 49 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton = 49 percent

Coffman Nursing Home = 49 percent

7. Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center = 51 percent

Calvert County Nursing Center = 51 Percent

8. St. Joseph's Ministries = 54 Percent

9. Crofton Convalescent Center = 55 Percent

10. Future Care Sandtown-Winchester = 56 Percent

Williamsport Nursing Home = 56 Percent

The state says this next list of 26 facilities never submitted any vaccination data to the Department of Health.

Heritage Harbour Health and Rehabilitation Center

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Pikesville

Chestnut Green Health Center Blakehurst

Holly Hill Healthcare Center

Maria Health Care Center Inc.

Maryland Masonic Homes Ltd.

Patapsco Valley Center

Powerback Rehabilitation Brightwood Campus

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Alice Manor

Caton Manor

Manor Care Health Services - Roland Park

Northwest Healthcare Center

Copper Ridge

Fairhaven Inc.

Westminster Healthcare Center

Laurelwood Healthcare Center

Ellicott City Healthcare Center

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown

Althea Woodland Nursing Home

Manor Care Health Services - Wheaton

Regency Care Of Silver Spring Llc.

Villa Rosa Nursing And Rehabilitation Llc.

Bayleigh Chase Inc.

Peak Healthcare at The Pines

Anchorage Healthcare Center

Snow Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center