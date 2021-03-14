Maryland launches pre-registration system for mass vaccination sites

MARYLAND — Maryland has launched a new platform for eligible Marylanders to pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites.

Once pre-registered, Marylanders will be notified once an appointment is available, and will be able to verify their pre-registration status and reserve an appointment.

Marylanders in Phase 1 eligible populations are now able to pre-register online at covidvax.maryland.gov or by phone through the state’s COVID-19 vaccination support center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

During the pre-registration process, people will be asked for certain personal information and go through a simple health screening.

Pre-registration is currently open for Phase 1 eligible populations. Announcements will be made when pre-registration opens to additional groups.

To help ensure vaccine equity, appointments will be released based on eligibility and supply. An announcement will be made when pre-registration opens for Phase 2.

When constituents are contacted for an appointment, they will be able to indicate whether they already have received the vaccine, or are scheduled to receive one.

While the state has invited county health departments to provide their data for this system, this is a new system that asks a more detailed set of questions than most providers.

