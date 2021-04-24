Maryland Department of Health supporting the reintroduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MARYLAND — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is supporting the reintroduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of our most important tools in the ongoing fight to prevent hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, MDH’s deputy secretary for public health services. “By resuming use of this safe and effective vaccine in Maryland, we will continue to bolster our ability to stay ahead of new cases and emerging variants.”

READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations to resume after 11-day pause in US

MDH says as part of this reintroduction, providers should share with patients updated information about the potential risks related to the vaccine [cdc.gov], including the rare occurrence of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a condition where a rare type of blood clot is found in combination with low platelet levels.

Federal agencies carefully reviewed reported events of TTS in patients who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Out of nearly 8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administered, 15 cases of TTS have been identified. Most such cases occurred in females ages 18 through 49 years, with the onset of symptoms one to two weeks after vaccination. Three cases have resulted in fatalities.

MDH recommends the following resources to learn more:

