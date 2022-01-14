Maryland Courts postpone jury trials until at least March 6

BALTIMORE — Maryland Courts have further postponed jury trials until at least March 6.

Jury trials that have already started will proceed, while all others scheduled through March 4 will be rescheduled.

Marylanders who are currently serving as jurors or who have been summoned to report through that date, are encouraged to contact the local circuit court.

Still District Court and Circuit courts will hear specific case types remotely or in-person.

Clerks’ offices in both the District and Circuit Courts of Maryland will remain open to the public.

The Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals also remain fully operational, but the chief judge may determine whether to hold proceedings in person or remotely.

The February 2022 Uniform Bar Examination in Maryland will proceed in person as scheduled.

“This amended order to extend our operations in Phase III is made with the intent to reduce the community transmission of COVID-19 within the courts,” said Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty. “The health and safety of Maryland litigants, judges, court employees, and visitors remains a top priority. When we host jurors, it’s our job to ensure their safety to allow them to exercise their civic duties. Health and safety should not be a distraction. I want to remind Marylanders that, although reduced in operations, our courts remain open.”

