LifeBridge Health gives out first Johnson and Johnson vaccines

BALTIMORE — LifeBridge Health on Thursday began administering the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Robert Baker, a physical education teacher with Baltimore County Public Schools, was the first to receive the newly approved shot.

Johnson and Johnson received FDA emergency use authorization on February 27. It requires only one dose versus Pfizer and Moderna's two doses.

Maryland received and distributed its initial 49,600 Johnson and Johnson doses earlier this week.

Another shipment isn't expected for at least another two weeks.

As of Thursday -- nearly 1.5 million shots have been given out.