Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

LifeBridge Health gives out first Johnson and Johnson vaccines

items.[0].image.alt
LifeBridge Health
Baltimore County Physical Education teacher Robert Johnson is first to receive the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine at LifeBridge Health (March 4, 2021)
LifeBridge Health on Thursday began administering the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 14:31:57-05

BALTIMORE — LifeBridge Health on Thursday began administering the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Robert Baker, a physical education teacher with Baltimore County Public Schools, was the first to receive the newly approved shot.

Johnson and Johnson received FDA emergency use authorization on February 27. It requires only one dose versus Pfizer and Moderna's two doses.

Maryland received and distributed its initial 49,600 Johnson and Johnson doses earlier this week.

Another shipment isn't expected for at least another two weeks.

As of Thursday -- nearly 1.5 million shots have been given out.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020