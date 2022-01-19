Judge lets Anne Arundel County indoor mask mandate stand for now

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Circuit Court Judge is refusing to lift Anne Arundel County's indoor public mask mandate, at least for now.

On Tuesday, the judge heard from a group of county business owners who sued in an attempt to get a temporary restraining order.

Following the judge's decision on Wednesday, County Executive Steuart Pittman thanked the court for upholding the emergency mask order.

“Thirty-nine of our residents lost their lives to COVID last week. Keeping this requirement in place for a little longer will help reduce the strains on our hospitals and healthcare workers, and save the lives of our friends, our neighbors, and our family members.”

The Anne Arundel County Council voted on January 7 against extending a seven-day mask mandate that Pittman had put into effect.

But later that same day, County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman issued another emergency order requiring masks to be worn inside public spaces until the end of January.

The lawsuit however is not over. Next Tuesday, the judge scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing to again consider whether or not the mandate should remain.