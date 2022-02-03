Watch
Johns Hopkins University study reveals COVID lockdowns prevented only a small number of deaths

AP
NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 1:08 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 13:08:33-05

BALTIMORE — A new study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University reveals COVID lockdowns prevented only a small number of deaths caused by the virus.

The authors reviewed 24 separate studies and broke them down into three groups: Lockdown Stringency Index Studies, Shelter-In-Place Order Studies, and Specific Non-Pharmaceutical Intervention Studies.

An analysis of each found "that lockdowns have had little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality."

The numbers suggest lockdowns in Europe and the United States reduced the COVID-19 mortality by only an average of 0.2 percent.

Shelter-In-Place orders were also ineffective, but slightly more so than the lockdowns with a 2.9 percent average death reduction rate.

Researchers did find that lockdown orders caused enormous economic and social costs wherever they were implemented.

The authors concluded that lockdown policies are "ill-founded," and suggested that such policies be rejected in future pandemics.

The study was preformed by Jonas Herby, Lars Jonung, and Steve H. Hanke. On their website, Johns Hopkins says the views expressed in the report are those of the authors and not necessarily the university's.

Below is the full report.

