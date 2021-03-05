Joe Biden to visit Emergent BioSolutions in first trip to Baltimore as President

WASHINGTON — For the first time as President, Joe Biden is scheduled to make the short trip to Baltimore.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says Biden will visit Emergent BioSolutions for a private meeting with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck, on Wednesday.

For months, the facility has helped manufacture doses of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which last week received emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Maryland recently received its initial shipment of 49.6 thousand doses, but isn't expected to get more for at least two weeks.

Merck has been brought in to assist with distributing the vaccines more quickly.