Hundreds of COVID-19 tests taken at Ripken Stadium thrown out

ABERDEEN, Md. — Hundreds of COVID-19 tests taken at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen on Monday were discarded and those people need to get re-tested.

The Harford County Health Department confirmed that 471 PCR tests issued that day could not be processed. According to a letter from Omnipoynt Solutions, the company contracted to process the tests, there was a COVID-19 outbreak at the primary lab and it needed to be shutdown. The test samples were re-routed to the backup laboratory but the samples expired and didn't arrive in time to be processed.

This only impacted those PCR tests done at Ripken Stadium on Monday, January 10.

Any patient who was tested on January 10 is encouraged to go back to the Ripken testing site to be re-tested for a PCR sample.

Once you arrive, put on your hazard lights and a lot attendant will direct you to an express lane. Anyone impacted by this should've received a letter about it.

Anyone who received a PCR test that day also received a rapid test and got those results that day. Omnipoynt says no other testing days were impacted by this.