Howard County becomes latest in Maryland to lift mask mandates inside government buildings

The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
ELLICOTT CITY, MD - DECEMBER 19: Newly elected Howard County Executive Calvin Ball talks about what the future may hold for the historic downtown area December 19, 2018 in Ellicott City, MD. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Feb 18, 2022
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to lift mask mandates inside government buildings.

Starting February 22, is when the new policy will go into effect.

Howard County has seen significant decreases across all COVID-19 metrics, with a current 3.8% positivity rate and a seven-day average case rate of 13 per 100,000 residents.

In Howard County 89.6% of residents 5 and older are fully vaccinated, and 65.9% of eligible residents have received their boosters. Approximately 95% of resident 65 and older are fully vaccinated, and 81.6% have received their boosters.

Governor Larry Hogan has already announced plans to lift mask requirements inside state buildings as has Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Harford Counties.

