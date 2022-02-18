Howard County becomes latest in Maryland to lift mask mandates inside government buildings

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to lift mask mandates inside government buildings.

Starting February 22, is when the new policy will go into effect.

Howard County has seen significant decreases across all COVID-19 metrics, with a current 3.8% positivity rate and a seven-day average case rate of 13 per 100,000 residents.

In Howard County 89.6% of residents 5 and older are fully vaccinated, and 65.9% of eligible residents have received their boosters. Approximately 95% of resident 65 and older are fully vaccinated, and 81.6% have received their boosters.

Governor Larry Hogan has already announced plans to lift mask requirements inside state buildings as has Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Harford Counties.