Hogan allowing senior centers to reopen as Maryland surpasses 4 million vaccine doses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is progressing in its effort to get residents vaccinated.

On Thursday, the state surpassed 4 million doses administered.

More than 82% of all Marylanders over the age of 65, and more than 55% of those over 18 have had at least one dose.

With clinics having been completed or scheduled at 98% at all senior housing facilities, Hogan says he's issued an executive order to allow senior centers in the state to reopen effective April 30.

The state has began allowing no appointment walk-up lines at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital, the FEMA site at Greenbelt Metro Station, M&T Bank Stadium, Hagerstown Outlets, and Salisbury mass vaccination sites.

On Tuesday M&T Bank Stadium alone administered 100,000 vaccines within an hour.

A new mass vaccination site at Ripken Stadium in Harford County opens Thursday. Another will open next week at the Mall in Columbia.

Governor Larry Hogan also announced the launch of the No Arm Left Behind campaign to make sure anyone who wants a vaccine can get one.

It will include outreach to all college campuses and major employers so students and workers can have the chance to get vaccinated.

Colleges include Morgan and Bowie State which will each begin holding town halls and clinics starting on April 26 and 30 respectively.