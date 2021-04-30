Here's where Maryland is allocating the first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines since the pause

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — This Monday, the Maryland Department of Health will resume allocating the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to health care providers.

It's the first time since April 13, when the CDC and the FDA put a pause on distributing the vaccine due to blood clotting concerns.

READ MORE: Maryland providers can resume administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of our most important tools in the ongoing fight to prevent hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, MDH’s Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services. “By resuming allocations of this safe and effective vaccine in Maryland, we continue to bolster our ability to stay ahead of new cases and emerging variants.”

The Health Department on Friday released a breakdown of where the state's share of 13,600 doses will go.

6,800 to hospitals

2,600 to primary care practices

2,400 to independent pharmacies

1,400 to state correctional facilities

400 to local health departments

As of Friday, Maryland has administered 185,714 Johnson & Johnson doses, equating to 3.072 percent of the state's population.

None of the doses distributed thus far have come from Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore, as they continue to work and correct issues found by the FDA during a recent inspection.

