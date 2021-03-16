Governor visits Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force vaccination clinic

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan expects a big boost in vaccine supply in just a few weeks.

He shared that optimism while touring the new Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force vaccination clinic Tuesday.

It’s at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden Family Life Center in Upper Marlboro.

Hogan says according to the White House, the state's supply will not increase in the next two weeks, but starting on March 29, Marylanders will see a dramatic increase in availability.

"This has been an issue of huge demand and not enough supply,” said Hogan. “We now have 2,500 different points of distribution. We went from a couple hundred a day, to we fit over 50,000 a day. We have built an infrastructure that can handle a scale of twice that much. All we need is the vaccines and the good news is that the month of April is going to look a whole lot different than the month of March."

Hogan also announced that according to the CDC, 22.1% of Maryland's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.