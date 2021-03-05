Gov. Hogan visits new mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A day after its official opening, Governor Larry Hogan visited the state's newest mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

The FEMA supported site opened a full week ahead of schedule, administering 493 shots of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Already, the first 15,000 available appointments have been booked.

“Our mass vaccination sites are a key component of a statewide strategy that maximizes points of distribution in every single jurisdiction,” said Governor Hogan. “This site will soon vaccinate thousands of Marylanders daily, bringing us that much closer to eradicating this pandemic with each passing day. I want to thank FEMA and all of our federal partners for their support of this site.”

By the end of March, Maryland plans to have at least one mass vaccination site in each region of the state.

So far four of six have opened including at Six Flags America, the Baltimore Convention Center, and M&T Bank Stadium.

The Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury is expected to open by March 18, with a site at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets soon to follow.

As of Friday, the state has administered nearly 1.5 million total doses.

To find a vaccine nearest you, click here.