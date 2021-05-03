Giant Food now offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment

BALTIMORE — Giant Food on Monday began offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 16 and older, at all 152 of its pharmacy locations throughout the DMV and Delaware.

Vaccines will continue to be offered without an appointment at Giant every Monday and Thursday from 6 to 9 a.m.

Pharmacists will work with the anyone needing to schedule their second dose.

Giant is currently administering the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Click here to find which vaccine the store closest to you is offering.

You must be 16-and-older to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18-and-older for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being resumed at select locations since the FDA/CDC lifted the pause on April 23.

Outside of walk-up hours, customers can still schedule an appointment here.