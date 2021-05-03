Watch
NewsIn Focus: Coronavirus

Actions

Giant Food now offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment

items.[0].image.alt
File
Giant Food
Giant Food.jpg
Posted at 12:30 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 12:30:20-04

BALTIMORE — Giant Food on Monday began offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 16 and older, at all 152 of its pharmacy locations throughout the DMV and Delaware.

Vaccines will continue to be offered without an appointment at Giant every Monday and Thursday from 6 to 9 a.m.

Pharmacists will work with the anyone needing to schedule their second dose.

Giant is currently administering the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Click here to find which vaccine the store closest to you is offering.

You must be 16-and-older to receive the Pfizer vaccine and 18-and-older for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being resumed at select locations since the FDA/CDC lifted the pause on April 23.

Outside of walk-up hours, customers can still schedule an appointment here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020