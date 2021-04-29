Watch
Free COVID-19 tests to be offered outside Walmart Superstores in Hagerstown, Salisbury

Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 29, 2021
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health is launching a free COVID-19 testing pilot in Hagerstown and Salisbury.

It will run for back-to-back weekends in the parking lot outside two Walmart Superstores.

Each site will be open 11 am to 7 pm from April 29 through May 2 and then again from May 6 through 9.

Both locations will be able to conduct 300 rapid tests per day with on-site results.

Those testing positive can receive a second PCR test to confirm on location.

The locations are listed below.

Walmart Superstore - 2702 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 21801

Walmart Superstore - 10420 Walmart Drive, Hagerstown, MD 21740

