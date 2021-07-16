Do's and Don'ts when it comes to your COVID-19 vaccine card

(Ivanhoe Newswire)– If you’re one of the more than 131 million Americans to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, you probably have a lot of questions. What does this mean? How do I prove it? And when will things go back to normal?

Many businesses and state governments are already planning for a fully vaccinated future.

You’ll want to be extra careful with your vaccine card. Take a picture of it, scan it, email it to yourself, and keep the original in a safe place. But don’t laminate it. Experts say this makes it impossible to update it for second doses and future booster shots. If you have to laminate something, laminate a copy.

While private companies are already making apps to approve immunity, the government has not issued nor required such digital passports. However, the better business bureau reports that scammers have been creating fraudulent digital passports. The CDC vaccination cards are the only official records.

If you lose your little white card, your state health department is keeping track of immunization records. If you need a replacement, they’ll have a record of it.

