COVID testing site hours change due to impending snow

Due to the anticipated winter storm, the Maryland Department of Health testing and vaccination sites will delay their opening times on Friday, January 7.

These sites will operate from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

Annapolis: Corner of Bladen and Calvert streets

Anne Arundel County: Anne Arundel Medical Center

Baltimore City: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Harford County: UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Prince George’s County: City of Praise Family Ministries

Prince George’s County: UM Laurel Alternate Care Site Testing Site

The State Center testing and vaccination site at 300 Preston Street in Baltimore City will open tomorrow as scheduled for testing, by appointment only. No at-home tests will be available tomorrow at the State Center site.

Due to high demand, lines at testing sites may be closed early to allow everyone waiting to be tested by the scheduled closing time.

To find a testing site near you click here.