COVID-19 outbreak disrupts DPW customer service

BALTIMORE — A COVID-19 outbreak among staff at the Baltimore City Department of Public Works' Customer Support and Services Division, is expected to cause some disruption for customers.

As of Thursday afternoon, the walk-in center at the Abel Wolman building is closed to the public until at least December 27.

Customers can still contact the call-in center by phone, as those employees will work remotely from home.

The news comes as DPW continues to catch up on a backlog of cases.

See the full statement DPW posted to their Facebook page.