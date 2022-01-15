COVID-19 home test kits handed out to Baltimore City residents

The Enoch Pratt Free Library teamed up with the Baltimore City Health Department Saturday to hand out rapid COVID-19 home test kits.

The free kits were handed out at all 22 Pratt locations, but you have to more chances to get your hands on a kit if you missed out today.

Each location got about 600 test kits. Each kit has one test and every person got one test kit.

Earlier this month Mayor Scott announced the purchase of 100,000 at-home testing kits, “As Mayor of our great city, I will continue to do everything in my power to slow the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “Knowing one’s status is key to preventing community transmission. To address the needs of our residents and track the spread of the virus, we are working diligently to remove barriers that prevent residents from obtaining that crucial information.”

Distribution of those kits was done through Enoch Pratt Free Libraries throughout the city. There will be two other distribution dates: January 22 & 29, from 10 a.m. to noon while supplies last.

"The Pratt Library is a community anchor in every neighborhood we serve," said Pratt Library President & CEO Heidi Daniel. "I'm proud of the way our staff has stepped up to provide library service throughout the pandemic and we are happy to partner with the Mayor's Office and Health Department for this important COVID-19 test distribution."